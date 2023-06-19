Feds sending millions to eliminate Georgia railroad grade crossings | Georgia

(The Center Square) — The federal govt is sending greater than $3.2 million to lend a hand shut railroad grade crossings in Georgia.

The cash is a part of greater than $570 million in price range from the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program for initiatives addressing masses of grade crossings in 32 states.

“The safest, best crossing is no crossing at all,” Association of American Railroads President and CEO Ian Jefferies mentioned in a press release. “The projects selected for this initial round of investment will advance safety and reduce traffic delays, while also keeping goods moving across the nation. Everyone wins through this type of smart infrastructure investment, and railroads are proud to support this transformational program.”

Last month, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, instructed federal railroad government to take blocked railroad crossings extra severely. In reaction, an FRA spokesman pointed to the millions of federal tax bucks for the grade crossing removing program.

In the most recent tranche of federal bucks for native communities, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded greater than $1.8 million to Chatham County to eliminate 11 CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railway grade crossings, permitting longer trains to input port amenities in Garden City, Port Wentworth and Savannah. The Georgia Ports Authority will chip in a 60% fit.

The company additionally awarded $460,460 to DeKalb County for a grade separation undertaking on the Constitution Road crossing on Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta Terminal subdivision, and DeKalb County is giving a 20% fit. It additionally introduced $888,000 to Gwinnett County to behavior a feasibility find out about on 3 CSX crossings, and Gwinnett County will give a 20% fit.

In a news release, Mike McClellan, senior vice chairman and leader technique officer for Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern, mentioned the grants “will have a positive, lasting impact on the safety of our employees and the communities we serve for years to come.”