Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A businessman pleaded guilty Friday to bribing the pinnacle of a Michigan marijuana licensing board, the first conviction in a federal investigation into payoffs and different advantages earlier than the panel was once disbanded in 2019.

John Dalaly gave the impression in federal courtroom in Grand Rapids, two weeks after his plea deal was once introduced.

Dalaly stated he equipped a minimum of $68,200 in money and different advantages to Rick Johnson, together with two non-public flights to Canada.

Johnson, 70, was once chairman of the marijuana board for 2 years. The board reviewed and licensed packages to develop and promote marijuana for clinical functions.

Dalaly stated Johnson had advisable that he rent Johnson’s spouse as a specialist to lend a hand together with his utility.

Johnson, a Republican, is scheduled to plead guilty subsequent Tuesday. He was once an impressive lawmaker years in the past, serving as House speaker from 2001 thru 2004.

Two lobbyists also are due in courtroom subsequent week. Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to go bribes to Johnson. All 4 males are cooperating with investigators, which might lend a hand them at sentencing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the clinical marijuana board a couple of months after taking administrative center in 2019 and put oversight of the trade within a state company.

Michigan electorate legalized marijuana for clinical functions in 2008. A decade later, electorate licensed the leisure use of marijuana.