Federal prosecutors will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson’s death

The North Carolina resident used to be killed in October whilst vacationing in Mexico.

Federal prosecutors introduced Wednesday they will not carry charges in the homicide of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident who used to be killed in October whilst vacationing in Mexico.

U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King — who constitute the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina — wrote in a observation that in each and every case into consideration for federal prosecution, the federal government should turn out “beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed.”

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” they wrote.

This is a creating tale. Check again for updates.

