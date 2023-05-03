Fed raises interest rates another quarter point, reaching 16-year high





The Federal Reserve, sometimes called the Fed, has introduced that it has larger its key interest charge via a quarter of a share level. As a outcome, the objective vary for the federal budget charge is now at its best possible degree since 2007 – a staggering 16-year high.

Javier David, the managing editor for industry and markets at Axios, and Major Garrett, the CBS News leader Washington correspondent, supply additional main points in this important match.


