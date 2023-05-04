Fed hikes interest rates again, issues warning about debt ceiling





The Federal Reserve has as soon as once more raised its key interest charge by means of 1 / 4 of a share level with the intention to battle emerging inflation. This marks the tenth consecutive interest-rate building up since March of closing yr, making it some of the assertive rate-hiking tasks for the reason that Nineteen Eighties. However, the consequences of those hikes are being felt during the banking sector, contributing to the biggest monetary disaster for the reason that recession of 2008. As a outcome, the Federal Reserve issued a warning about the emerging debt ceiling. Nancy Cordes reviews from the White House on the main points of this ongoing saga.


