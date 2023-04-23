FC Dallas vs. NYCFC: Recap, highlights and more





We are overjoyed to offer “Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.” Our protection contains fit research, post-game feedback, and a lot more. This week, FC Dallas traveled to Queens, New York, to stand off in opposition to a tricky opponent in NYCFC.

Heading into Saturday’s sport, NYCFC had remained undefeated in opposition to FC Dallas in six immediately video games since 2016 (with two wins and 4 ties). In addition, they’d secured a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas final season in Frisco. We have been keen to look how FC Dallas would fare in contrast bold opponent.

At the beginning of the sport, FC Dallas used to be lacking its famous person objective scorer, who had performed a complete 90 mins within the United States males’s nationwide crew’s contemporary fit in opposition to Mexico. Clearly, he wanted some leisure. In the early phases of the sport, FC Dallas struggled to stay ownership and move the ball successfully, leading to quite a lot of unhealthy turnovers. However, with time, they discovered their rhythm and began growing probabilities.

Despite this, a pricey turnover within the again line in their protection ended in NYCFC’s first objective within the forty fourth minute. Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez picked up a free ball simply out of doors the 18-yard field and fired off a objective. He then proceeded to attain every other objective within the fiftieth minute, adopted via Talles Magno who prolonged NYCFC’s result in 3-0 within the fifty fifth minute.

FC Dallas tried to return again into the sport with a header via José Martínez within the 77th minute, but it surely used to be too little too overdue, as NYCFC secured the win with a rating of 3-1. Although FC Dallas struggled at the pitch, we have been inspired with the give a boost to in their fanatics, equivalent to Eric Heggie, who traveled all of the option to Queens to give a boost to the crew.

Looking forward, FC Dallas faces Minnesota United FC in its subsequent sport. Although it is been a sluggish begin to the season, we stay constructive that our preseason prediction of 3 FC Dallas avid gamers scoring 12-plus targets this season will come to fruition. Currently, Jesús Ferreria and Alan Velasco are on target to satisfy this goal, however Paul Arriola has but to attain. We’ll have to attend and see how the remainder of the season unfolds.