FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Recap, highlights and more

FC Dallas took their abilities to Miami for the primary time in membership historical past, boasting an undefeated report in opposition to them in Frisco (2-1 win in 2021 and 1-1 attract 2022), and hung on amid stoppage time controversy to pick out up 3 huge issues at the highway. The 1-0 blank sheet for FC Dallas broke a MLS-leading 12-game streak of permitting targets.

FC Dallas advanced to 3-2-2 at the season and moved as much as fourth position within the Western Conference standings with 11 issues.

In the fifteenth minute, Inter Miami goalkeeper made back-to-back saves Drake Callender on pictures from Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco within the field. Ferreira were given FC Dallas at the board first, despite the fact that, with a doorstep goal in the 26th minute. The function used to be Ferreira’s team-high fourth of 2023.

Jesus 🤝Jesus🤝Jesus Jesus Ferreira finishes this function at the doorstep to offer @FCDallas a 1-0 lead within the 26’ #DTID pic.twitter.com/YlnSUjRF5I — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 9, 2023

Miami ruled ownership within the first part 62.5%-37.5%, however FC Dallas stored them from producing high quality appears to be like within the ultimate 3rd (just one shot general and one shot on function).

Jesús Jiménez, who made his first get started for FC Dallas at striker, performed 58 mins and used to be subbed out for Sebastian Lletget. Ferreira limped off within the 71st minute and used to be subbed out for Jáder Obrian.

With 8 mins of stoppage time at the clock, the referee known as a nasty within the field within the 97th minute. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewed the foul and reversed the decision at the box.



FC are compatible take a look at

This is a trade travel. Plain and easy. The suits mirror it.

Frisco Foodie Fun

#DTID Man of the Match

His function gave him 40 within the common season for his occupation, making him the youngest participant in MLS historical past to achieve that mark. He beat the former report, as soon as held by way of Cyle Larin, by way of 5 days.

What they stated

Injury replace

No accidents to document. Coach Estevez stated Ferreira used to be positive.

What’s subsequent/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium for his or her 5th house fit of the 2023 season to host Real Salt Lake. FC Dallas is 2-1-1 at house in 2023. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 p.m. CST.

“8 ball” daring prediction tracker:

FC Dallas could have 3 gamers rating 12-plus targets this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.