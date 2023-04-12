FC Dallas forwards Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola called to USMNT







The FC Dallas ahead duo had been called up to the nationwide group once more.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas forwards Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola had been called up to the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) roster for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico towards Mexico on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona. - Advertisement - This is the second one call-up in 2023 for each Arriola and Ferreira. Arriola has scored 10 targets in 50 appearances for the USMNT. The Jan. 29 fit towards Colombia was once Arriola’s fiftieth in world accountability. Ferreira was once one of the most contributors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster, and has scored seven targets in 17 overall appearances in world play for the United States. - Advertisement - Both FC Dallas forwards sign up for the next avid gamers at the USMNT for the Allstate Continental Clásico: GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roma Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1) The Allstate Continental Clásico is an annual festival that can characteristic the USMNT internet hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America. The fit towards Mexico will kick off at 9 p.m. CST and shall be aired on HBO Max and Peacock. For the most recent FC Dallas protection, discuss with wfaa.com/fcdallas.





