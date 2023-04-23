FC Dallas Falls to New York City FC

QUEENS, NY – FC Dallas (4-3-2, 14 issues) falls 3-1 to New York City FC (4-2-3, 15 issues) on Saturday night time at Citi Field.

SCORING STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas has controlled to rating a minimum of one objective in its remaining 8 fits after being shutout in opposition to Minnesota United FC on February 25. FC Dallas has additionally scored in its remaining 5 highway video games. The remaining time Dallas had a run of greater than 8 consecutive MLS fits whilst scoring a minimum of one objective used to be a run of 9 instantly from July to September 2018.

FC Dallas defender José Martínez scored his first profession MLS objective within the 77th minute of this night’s fit. Martínez is in his 3rd season for Dallas and has performed in 58 fits, beginning 53, together with this night’s.

HALF A HUNDRED

When he entered the fit within the 76th minute for Marco Farfan, defender Sam Junqua registered his fiftieth MLS look. Junqua is in his first season with Dallas after spending his first 4 MLS seasons with Houston Dynamo FC.

UP NEXT

FC Dallas will head north to face Western Conference foe Minnesota United FC on Sunday, April 30 at 8PM CT. The fit can be to be had on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Geovane Jesus (Ema Twumasi – 69’), Nkosi Tafari, José Martínez, Marco Farfan (Sam Junqua – 76’); Facundo Quignon (Jesús Ferreira – 57’), Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 69’), Paul Arriola, Jesús Jiménez (Bernard Kamungo – 69’), Jáder Obrian.

Substitutes no longer used — Jimmy Maurer, Sebastian Ibeagha, Nolan Norris, Edwin Cerrillo.

New York City FC — Luis Barraza; Mitja Ilenič, Thiago Martins, Maxime Chanot, Braian Cufré; Richard Ledezma (Alfredo Morales – 65’), James Sands, Keaton Parks; Gabriel Pereira (Matias Pellegrini – 78’), Santiago Rodriguez, Talles Magno (Andres Jasson – 78’).

Scoring Summary:

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez – 44’

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez (Gabriel Pereira, Richard Ledezma) – 50’

NYC: Talles Magno – 55’

FCD: José Martínez (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Jesús Ferreira) – 77’

Misconduct Summary:

FCD: Paxton Pomykal (warning) – 51’

FCD: Jáder Obrian (warning) – 66’

FCD: Paul Arriola (warning) – 71’

NYC: Santiago Rodríguez (warning) – 90’









