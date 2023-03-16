FBI investigates fire where Chinese billionaire, a Steve Bannon ally, was arrested

Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese billionaire with industry ties to Steve Bannon, faces federal fraud fees out of New York, as government examine a fire that broke out at his condominium hours following his arrest on Wednesday.

Guo owned the 152-foot-long yacht Lady May on which Bannon was arrested in August 2020.

Guo and Bannon were below investigation in reference to GTV Media Group, which the Securities and Exchange Commission up to now accused of violating securities laws.

The FBI arrested Guo, sometimes called Ho Wan Kwok, Wednesday morning in New York on fees he orchestrated a $1 billion fraud.

“Kwok is charged with lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000 square foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated.

Guo retained protection legal professionals Josh Klein and Guy Petrillo regardless that was represented at his arraignment by means of a federal defender, who entered a no longer in charge plea on his behalf.

Guo consented to detention, regardless that the federal defender stated his retained legal professionals plan to suggest a “robust bail package.” He is subsequent scheduled to seem in court docket on April 4.

Fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui holds a news convention on Nov. 20, 2018, in New York, at the demise of multi-millionaire Wang Jian in France on July 3, 2018. Don Emmert/AFP by means of Getty Images, FILE

The SEC filed civil fees Wednesday that accused Guo and his monetary adviser, Kin Ming Je, of “multiple offering frauds” that centered retail traders thru on-line and social media posts and movies.

“Since in or about April 2020, Guo has conducted fraudulent securities offerings that have collectively raised at least hundreds of millions of dollars from investors in the United States and around the world. Unbeknownst to those investors, Guo and his financial adviser, Je, misappropriated a large portion of the funds raised from certain of the Subject Offerings in order to enrich themselves and their family members,” the SEC grievance stated.

Guo, 54, pitched 3 unregistered securities choices to traders as a method of acquiring stocks in GTV and a fourth providing as a method to procure a crypto asset safety known as “H-Coin” that he falsely claimed was subsidized by means of gold reserves, the SEC stated.

Authorities are running to resolve whether or not a two-alarm fire on the Sherry-Netherland Hotel is connected to the arrest of Guo, a couple of regulation enforcement resources instructed ABC News. FBI brokers had been nonetheless within Guo’s condominium on the time the fire broke out at 12:02 p.m., resources instructed ABC News.

Guo was arrested at 6 a.m. at his $32 million condominium within the construction. Agents had been compelled to evacuate when the fire broke out six hours later.

Firefighters had been known as simply after midday for a fire at the 18th ground, in step with the FDNY. There was important injury to Guo’s 15-room penthouse, resources stated.

No one was injured within the fire.

There was no connection with the fire all through Guo’s arraignment listening to.

The FDNY is lately investigating the reason for the fire and, if it’s deemed suspicious or intentional, will refer such findings to the right government.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, proper greets fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui ahead of introducing him at a news convention, Nov. 20, 2018, in New York. Don Emmert/AFP by means of Getty Images, FILE

Guo, a critic of the Chinese executive, fled China in 2014 and is seen as a fugitive by means of the PRC. He seemed on Forbes’ Billionaires List in 2015, value an estimated $1.1 billion, however declared chapter in February 2022.

Bannon helped Guo discovered GTV, however has no longer been charged.

Bannon is lately being prosecuted by means of the Manhattan district legal professional for defrauding donors to the We Build the Wall on-line fundraising marketing campaign.