FBI • Human remains found in FL





A Florida father has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter and three others in a Brevard County home. Meanwhile, Florida residents have been warned after a man died from a brain-eating amoeba, and a Pennsylvania man has been taken into FBI custody for trying to bring an explosive onto a flight bound for Orlando. In another incident, an Orlando police officer has been arrested for DUI after crashing near his daughter’s elementary school in Seminole County, while human remains were found in New Smyrna Beach. This is FOX 35’s Week in Review.

- Advertisement -

Father killed daughter, 3 others in Cocoa home over strained relationship: affidavit

The accused, Domenico Claude Gigante, 36, reportedly expressed frustrations over his situation with his biological daughter before the incident. On February 28, he allegedly told a roommate that he planned to “go over there and kill them all.” Gigante stands accused of killing Kiera Terwilliger, 15, his daughter, along with Michael Andrew Watson, 36, Constance Marie Terwilliger, 35, and Glenda Mae Terwilliger, 63, on Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Brain-eating amoeba: How safe is the tap water in your home?

Warning nearly 200,000 residents of Charlotte County, health authorities are advising against using tap water to wash the face after a man died from a brain-eating infection in February. Officials believe that the anonymous individual contracted the infection from sinus rinses and washing his face with contaminated tap water.

Man in custody after attempting to bring explosive on flight headed to Florida: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mark Muffley, 40, on February 27 as he tried to board a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Orlando Sanford. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) alerted the FBI after finding a circular compound approximately three inches in diameter in Muffley’s checked-in rolling suitcase during screening.

Orlando police officer arrested for DUI outside Seminole County elementary school: affidavit

Off-duty Orlando police officer Anthony Lappas, 42, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his vehicle into a concrete block outside his daughter’s elementary school in Winter Springs. Lappas had parked in the drive-through lane before attempting to park and hitting the block, according to the arrest affidavit.

Human remains found in New Smyrna Beach, city officials say

Photo credit: New Smyrna Beach Police Department

City officials in New Smyrna Beach have launched an investigation after an archeologist employed by the city found human bones, including a skull, in the 1700 block of North Dixie Freeway. The bone was found in a historical site document, and police discovered additional bones when they arrived at the scene on February 28.