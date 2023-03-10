Father Surrenders After Son Arrested in Alleged Hate Crime Attack in Miami-Dade – NBC 6 South Florida

A father accused along with his son of attacking two males whilst allegedly making discriminatory statements in a southwest Miami-Dade group has grew to become himself in to stand fees, officers mentioned.

Marc Hughes Sr., 55, used to be booked into the Miami-Dade prison on one rely of battery with prejudice, data confirmed.

- Advertisement -

His son, 26-year-old Marc Hughes Jr., used to be arrested at the identical fee final week.

Marc Hughes Sr. and Marc Hughes Jr.

The alleged incident came about again on Jan. 17 in the 16900 block of Southwest 139th Place.

According to an arrest document, the 2 sufferers had been advertising for an insurance coverage adjuster corporate in the group and knocked on a door replied by way of the elder Hughes.

- Advertisement -

They had been talking concerning the industry when Hughes Sr. informed them “You are breaking the system, take your business to the other side of the border,” the document mentioned.

Hughes Sr. made a number of different feedback that referred to the sufferers as Latinos as the 2 males began to depart, the document mentioned.

Moments later, Marc Hughes Jr. exited the house and ran towards each sufferers, who had been a pair properties away, the document mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The father and son grabbed some of the sufferers by way of his fingers and started ripping his blouse ahead of they began hitting him, the document mentioned.

The sufferer mentioned he laid on thr flooring in a fetal place whilst the pair punched and kicked him, the document mentioned. The different sufferers attempted to intrude however used to be driven away, the document mentioned.

Hughes Sr. endured to yell on the sufferers to “take your business across the border,” the document mentioned.

Luis Lobo, some of the sufferers, recounted the incident in an interview with NBC 6 previous this week.

“My first thought was my life is in danger,” Lobo said. “Why? I have never achieved anything else.”

He mentioned he used to be grateful to be alive after the assault.

“There’s no explanation for what happened to me,” Lobo said. “My life could’ve ended right there if I didn’t make the right move.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue mentioned Hughes Jr. is a firefighter trainee, who they have got now put on administrative depart from the EMT Academy. The division mentioned it is engaging in an investigation ahead of taking to any extent further administrative motion.