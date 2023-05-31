Father of Parkland victim reveals son was at beach day of Hollywood beach shooting

Sign as much as our unfastened US news bulletin despatched instantly in your inbox each and every weekday morning Sign as much as our unfastened morning US electronic mail news bulletin

A father, who’s a gun protection suggest, has printed that his son was at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk hours ahead of a mass shooting befell on Monday. Fred Guttenberg tweeted that his son, Jesse, was provide when the shooting came about, injuring 9 other people.

Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, was one of the sufferers of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. Since then, he has been advocating strongly for gun protection, chatting with lawmakers and inspiring them to beef up up gun regulate insurance policies.

Many other people took to social media to denounce Florida lawmakers for his or her failure to behave on gun regulate, with some pointing arms at Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed a invoice in April that loosened hid raise restrictions.

The Hollywood beach shooting left 9 other people injured, together with 4 youngsters starting from one to 17 years previous. According to police, the shooting erupted simply ahead of 7pm on Memorial Day after a dispute between two teams escalated.

On Twitter, a number of other people replied to Guttenberg, expressing their condolences and calling for extra gun regulate. The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shooting is one of over 260 to happen in america this 12 months, as reported by means of Gun Violence Archive.