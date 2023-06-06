Fatal shooting reported at Washington National Cemetery

The cemetery is situated in Maryland, simply outdoor the country’s capital.

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon at Washington National Cemetery, police stated.

The cemetery is situated in Prince George’s County, Maryland, simply outdoor of Washington, D.C.

- Advertisement -

The shooting came about at about 1:20 p.m., in line with Prince George’s County Police Department.

ABC News’ Beatrice Peterson contributed to this document.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.