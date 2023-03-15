Farmers Branch bringing 2023 pickleball championship to DFW

The 2023 National Championships will constitute the arena’s largest-ever pickleball match, serving an expanded box of greater than 3,500 beginner and professional gamers.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — USA Pickleball and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) have introduced that the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships will formally transfer from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California to Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas.

The match will happen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12.

The tournament will function the arena’s largest-ever pickleball match, serving an expanded box of greater than 3,500 beginner {and professional} gamers — a 50% building up over the development’s capability in 2022 — using up to 65 courts, officers stated.

“We are thrilled to partner with the PPA Tour in our ongoing efforts to enhance the USA Pickleball National Championships and further cement its position as the premier pickleball tournament in the world,” stated Robert Quicksilver, Chairman of america Pickleball Board of Directors. “Given the PPA Tour’s confirmed monitor document of operating remarkable pickleball tournaments and the added involvement of Invited—a number one operator {of professional} carrying occasions and nation golf equipment around the globe—USA Pickleball is assured that the 2023 National Championships would be the easiest match ever for our beginner {and professional} gamers, in addition to for our enthusiasts, sponsors, and media companions. The transfer to Dallas, one of the vital nice towns within the U.S., will make the 2023 National Championships extra available geographically for gamers in search of to qualify amongst our club this is greater than 70,000 robust.”

Tournament officers stated the 2023 general prize cash might be introduced at a later date, however will exceed the 2022 general of $150,000. They say it's going to be the most important handbag within the match's historical past.

Upgrades deliberate for the 2023 National Championships come with designating the road out of doors of Brookhaven Country Club as “Pickleball Boulevard” to make house for a degree, are living tune, and family-friendly actions with sponsors and native companies, tournament officers stated in a free up.

Food and beverage distributors from in every single place the state of Texas might be on-site as a part of the “Taste of Pickle” showcase that can give match attendees the danger to revel in conventional southwestern delicacies. Nightly musical performances also are deliberate for the match, in addition to more than a few interactive occasions surrounding the development.

"It's been special to see the Dallas community rally around pickleball—from the city itself, to the Dallas Sports Commission, to our partners at Invited," stated Tom Dundon, lead investor within the PPA Tour. "Partnering with USA Pickleball to bring its National Championships to a central hub is important to us as we continue making pickleball more accessible for everyone. We look forward to working in conjunction with USA Pickleball to create an incredibly exciting and historic event that will be the biggest pickleball party in the world."