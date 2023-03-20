Fans rave over “outrageous” Lewandowski pass

Barcelona took a giant leap towards a first La Liga title since 2019 with a dramatic victory in El Clasico, and fans were quick to single out one of their main superstars for praise.

- Advertisement -





Xavi’s side secured a 2-1 victory over their bitter rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, as Franck Kessie’s last-minute winner helped complete a turnaround.

Sergi Roberto found an equaliser after an unfortunate own goal from Ronald Araujo had given the visitors an early lead before the Ivorian midfielder secured all three points, and the Blaugrana recorded what was a deserved victory.

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAY

The win meant that they moved 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, and look set to go all the way and win what would be their first league title since the departure of Lionel Messi.

The winning goal could not have happened without a magical piece of play by veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. The 34-year-old is not in his best form, with just one goal in his final six league video games, however regardless of no longer scoring at the evening, he performed an instrumental function in Barcelona’s victory.

With time operating out, the Poland superstar reduce within from the left wing, ahead of pulling off an audacious backheel pass to teenager Alejandro Balde, who arrange Kessie to complete.

It used to be the type of remarkable ability that Barcelona enthusiasts have grown conversant in seeing over the years, and it used to be a transfer that confirmed why they’re worthy of best spot within the league. The absolute best of the response will also be discovered right here.