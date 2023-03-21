Fandoms unite at annual All-Con event in Dallas

Check out one of the nice cosplay observed at this yr’s event.
DALLAS — The nineteenth annual All-Con Dallas came about closing weekend at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre.
The conference expenses itself as “an outreach to all fandoms inclusively.”
Over a four-day length, there have been loads of occasions for enthusiasts of all genres, akin to cosplay, gaming, performances and extra.
Cosplay at All-Con Dallas 2023
This yr featured Peanuts voice actors Melanie Kohn, who voiced Lucy, and Duncan Watson, who voiced Charlie Brown.
Other sights integrated the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, a Blues Brothers police automotive and a full-size Nineteen Seventies Battlestar Galactica Viper fighter.
In addition there have been actions akin to get away rooms, laser tag, mini-golf, a craft room, a burlesque display — in abstract, there was once so much to do!
And, in fact, no popular culture conference could be whole with out cosplay.
There have been cosplayers of every age portraying their favourite characters from motion pictures, TV, anime, comics and video video games.
Over the years, All-Con has turn into greater than only a conference. It’s a spot to hang around with your pals and experience all of the nerdy goodness. Many attendees mentioned All-Con is their favourite native conference.
