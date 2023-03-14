Family struggling to find a place to live after losing home in fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — With a fire raging inside of his storage, Scott Reynolds mentioned he made a large mistake by means of opening the door.

“Didn’t realize what was going on. It happened very quickly. The smell of electricity going through the house. And unfortunately opening the wrong door and being rewarded with some bad stuff,” mentioned Scott.

That dangerous stuff was once smoke he breathed in. The smoke despatched him to the health center, the place he was once intubated for 3 days.

But Scott is out now, and he and his circle of relatives are understanding what to do subsequent.

“It’s a lot. It’s not a pleasant experience,” mentioned Jasen.

The fire began Thursday night in Reynold’s home on Roundelay Drive in New Port Richey.

The circle of relatives mentioned it will had been brought about by means of the battery on their golfing cart. Elizabeth was once making dinner on the time.

“People outside knew it was on fire before we knew,” mentioned Elizabeth.

Everyone were given out, together with their 3 canines and 5 geckos.

But now comes the issue of discovering in other places for this circle of relatives of 5 to live.

“It’s spring break in Florida, and all the Air BnBs are gone. So that’s our biggest challenge is finding someplace to go for all of us,” mentioned Elizabeth.

“We need to find a place to go. I’ve got a couple of dogs that are my family, and they are living in cages right now. And it just hurts knowing they are there without us,” mentioned Scott.

Much in their furnishings and assets are thrashed, so a circle of relatives buddy began a GoFundMe web page to assist with bills.

“The love is overwhelming. But we will still have to find a place to go,” mentioned Elizabeth.