Family seeks justice for Texas maintenance worker shot, killed

Carlos Aybar, a maintenance worker at luxurious rental complicated The Marq in Fort Worth’s cultural district, used to be shot and killed within the entrance place of business on April 21. Aybar lived and labored at The Marq and used to be a cherished member of the group. Residents of the complicated left notes of affection and appreciation for him, declaring that he used to be their “hero”.

A fellow resident, 29-year-old Devin Deron Smith, has been charged with homicide in Aybar’s demise. Aybar’s mom, Rachel Canelon, cried out for justice for her son in Spanish all over the circle of relatives’s first public commentary at the topic. The circle of relatives has employed the Fort Worth-based legal professionals James Trujillo and Ramon Gonzalez to pursue felony motion.

- Advertisement - Trujillo alleges that citizens had prior to now complained to The Marq’s control about Smith’s conduct and that the complicated used to be acutely aware of the placement earlier than Aybar’s demise. The Marq has no longer answered to requests for remark at the topic. Police stories state that Aybar used to be known as to the entrance place of business by way of a colleague, who used to be being faced by way of Smith after the complicated had ordered him to transport out. When Aybar got here to assist his colleague, police say Smith shot and killed him.