Family questions military after son’s death

On Feb. 1, 2022, 32-year-old Joey Lenz died in his sleep on Fort Hood. Now, his mom is preventing to suggest a brand new invoice preserving the U.S. military responsible.

FORT HOOD, Texas — It was once Feb. 1, 2022 and Specialist Joey Lenz went to sleep in his barracks on Fort Hood find it irresistible was once every other day.

- Advertisement - “He said, ‘mom I love you. I have to get up at 0300. I have to be at the motor pool and I will call you tomorrow’. Well, of course, tomorrow never came,” Lenz’s mom, Margie Taylor, mentioned.

While snoozing, Lenz, 32, suffered a center assault and died. Medical information later published his center was once 3 times the traditional measurement of a person his age.

At the time of his death, Taylor mentioned she was once left at the hours of darkness.

- Advertisement - “I’ve had to fight to get answers why he died,” Taylor mentioned. “I had to fight to get medical records and I decided that I would make changes after I found out why Joey passed away in his sleep.”

According to clinical information Taylor confirmed, in March of 2021, he was once despatched to an ICU because of headaches from 4 drugs he gained for a watch an infection. After an MRI, Troponin ranges had been famous.

“It told us that it was either a heart attack or a heart issue and then some of the blood levels showed there could be internal bleeding,” Taylor mentioned. “Joey was never told this.”

- Advertisement - Therefore, he was once by no means handled for his situation, Taylor mentioned. In October of 2021, Lenz took a web-based well being care evaluate similar to each different soldier on Fort Hood. Taylor mentioned no purple flags had been dropped at his consideration then both.

But, by means of January 2022, clinical information display he was once taking 9 other drugs

“The ICU nurse told me, he was over medicated at Fort Hood and that’s why he was in ICU,” Taylor mentioned.

Some of the ones drugs didn’t have interaction smartly in combination.

Taylor filed a wrongful death lawsuit and she or he’s searching for $32 million in damages. But, she additionally desires adjustments to clinical protocols in each department of the military.

Taylor says regardless of the entire remedy he gained, the Army ignored indicators of his enlarged center.

“Why aren’t we doing better and we should do better to protect our military,” Taylor mentioned. “After all, they are our national security and that’s what they volunteered to do.”

Taylor took motion and she or he proposed the Joey Lenz Military Medical Accountability Act, which is lately beneath overview within the armed services and products committee.

“This is the most powerful thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Taylor mentioned. “I’m doing it not just for my son, but I’m doing it in my son’s honor. I’m also doing it for all those others that came before hand and will continue to happen.”

Among different issues, it will require blood screenings and put a cap at the collection of prescriptions with no bodily or lab paintings — issues that would’ve stored her son’s existence.