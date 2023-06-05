Family of woman shot through door in Florida calls for arrest

During a press convention on Monday, members of the family demanded justice following the taking pictures and killing of Ajike “AJ” Owens, a mom of 4, through a closed door in Ocala, Florida after a dispute along with her neighbor. As of now, there were no arrests made, however the Marion County Sheriff’s administrative center claims they know the id of the shooter. The division is recently investigating whether or not the state’s “stand your ground” rules performed a job in the taking pictures. Under this legislation, enacted in 2005, people can use fatal power in the event that they really feel their lives are in risk.

According to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, arrests can’t be made if the “stand your ground” rules observe. He claims that the legislation in particular states this, and ahead of an arrest is made, they should decide whether or not the fatal power used to be justified or now not. The id of the shooter is recently unknown to the general public.

The division is ready to talk with Owens’ kids to realize extra information out of appreciate and to make sure suitable interview habits. The shooter and Owens’ kids had an ongoing dispute about her kids strolling at the neighbor’s garden. Deputies have spoke back to a number of calls regarding this community feud since January 2021. On the day of the incident, there used to be reported disagreement between the youngsters and their neighbor, ensuing in the neighbor throwing an object on the kids. Sadly, this object hit Owens’ kid, ensuing in her demise.

This is Ajike “AJ” Owens — a mom of 4 fatally shot after she reportedly knocked at the door of a white woman’s place of abode to retrieve her kid’s iPad. It’s believed that Owens’ kids by accident left the tool in the back of in a box they have been taking part in in, & the woman took it. pic.twitter.com/jfC6JJdQCS — Ben Crump (@LawyerCrump) June 5, 2023

Apparently, Owens went to her neighbor’s house to confront her in regards to the incident after her eldest kid instructed her what took place. While the tale handiest represents one aspect of the argument, police imagine that aggressiveness used to be provide from each events all through the incident. Owens’ mom expressed anger in opposition to the neighbor’s movements, as her daughter’s door used to be locked and closed all through the disagreement. Owens didn’t pose an forthcoming danger to someone and used to be unarmed all through the come upon.

Recently, a Florida guy used to be arrested for pointing a gun at a woman’s head after her pal in short became his driveway close by in Flagler County. This incident used to be captured on video. The 60-year-old Terry Vetsch used to be charged with annoyed attack with a perilous weapon with out intent to kill, in keeping with prison data.

