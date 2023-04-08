Family of Native American woman missing since 2021 seeks closure, attorney says

The circle of relatives of a Native American woman who has been missing since 2021 is hoping for solutions and closure, their attorney stated, as a suspect faces attack and carjacking fees in connection along with her disappearance.

Ella Mae Begay used to be reported missing from her house close to Sweetwater, Arizona, through members of the family on June 15, 2021, and has now not been noticed or heard from since, according to the FBI. Her Ford F-150 pick-up truck used to be noticed leaving her place of abode that morning in all probability heading towards New Mexico, government stated.

This week, a New Mexico guy used to be arrested in reference to Begay’s disappearance, the Department of Justice introduced. Preston Henry Tolth, 23, seemed in federal court docket Friday in Flagstaff, Arizona, for an arraignment and detention listening to, following an indictment through a federal grand jury closing month for attack leading to severe physically damage and carjacking leading to severe physically damage.

According to the indictment, Tolth is said to have assaulted Begay, then-62 years previous, throughout the confines of the Navajo Indian Reservation on or about June 15, 2021, after which taken her Ford pick-up truck throughout state traces “by force, violence, and intimidation, resulting in serious bodily injury” to the sufferer, who’s known within the indictment through her initials.

In this Feb. 4, 2022, document picture, Muzzy Denetso, from the Navajo Nation, Seraphine Warren, from Salt Lake City, and Sen. Shannon Pinto participate in a rally for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives, in Santa Fe, N.M. Warren is maintaining a photograph of her aunt Ella Mae Begay who has been missing since June 15, 2021. Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal by means of ZUMA Press by means of Newscom, FILE

A Department of Justice spokesperson didn’t remark additional at the case in line with an ABC News inquiry. Though throughout Friday’s listening to, prosecutors informed the court docket that the suspect allegedly admitted to time and again putting Begay — and that he wasn’t positive if she used to be nonetheless alive when he drove away along with her truck, The Associated Press reported.

“I think the hardest part for the family is knowing that their family member is out there and she’s still out there, and they just want to bring her home,” Darlene Gomez, an attorney for Begay’s circle of relatives who attended Friday’s listening to, informed ABC Albuquerque associate KOAT. “It’s incredibly, incredibly hard for them to listen to the details of how she became battered and left out in the middle of the reservation somewhere and that they cannot find her.”

Family individuals spoke throughout Friday’s listening to, pleading with the suspect to inform them the place Begay is, the AP reported.

“Her body needs to be found. This family needs closure,” Gomez informed KOAT. “She needs to be put to rest in the proper way.”

ABC News didn’t obtain a reaction from Tolth’s attorney to an electronic mail in quest of remark.

A pass judgement on ordered that Tolth stay in custody pending trial, consistent with the AP.

A conviction for the attack price carries a most penalty of 10 years in jail and a conviction for the carjacking fees carries a most of 25 years.

In this Oct. 12, 2022, document picture, the prayer workforce of Seraphine Warren is embellished with an image of her missing aunt, Ella May Begay, eagle feathers, and ribbons representing missing or murdered indigenous other people. Warren walked just about 2,400 miles from Sweetwater, Arizona, to Washington, D.C., to name consideration to her missing aunt and the alarming numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous other people, particularly girls. The Washington Post by means of Getty Images, FILE

The investigation, which is a part of the Department of Justice’s efforts to deal with instances involving missing and murdered indigenous individuals, is ongoing, prosecutors stated.

“This indictment is an important first step in determining the truth about what happened to an elderly victim on the Navajo Nation,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino stated in a observation.

As of Oct. 11, 2022, greater than 192 Native Americans had been verified as missing thru New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, consistent with the FBI.