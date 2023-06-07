Over the weekend, Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed Ryan Stanush within the 8000 block of Versant Bluff after Stanush attacked his sister and the deputy. This incident comes virtually 5 years after the demise of Stanush’s former female friend, Dorinda Ma, who was once a former instructor with Teach for America within the Rio Grande Valley. According to Edward Ma, Dorinda’s brother, she had made an important affect on her scholars all the way through her time as a instructor. After her demise, Dorinda’s scholars wrote letters to their circle of relatives expressing their condolences for her loss, highlighting the sure affect that she had on their lives.

Despite the passage of just about 5 years since her passing, Dorinda’s siblings stay devastated by means of her loss. According to Danielle Ma, her sister should be remembered as a “creative, kindhearted, vibrant person” who at all times lived her lifestyles to the fullest. In December 2018, Dorinda was once pronounced useless in a while after being taken to the health facility with serious accidents led to by means of her then-boyfriend, Ryan Stanush.

Stanush ultimately pleaded no contest to a manslaughter price and was once sentenced to ten years of neighborhood supervision. However, Dorinda’s circle of relatives didn’t imagine that justice had been served, as they didn’t really feel that the proof offered all the way through the particular prosecutor’s case was once enough to convict him on a homicide price. This price was once in the end lowered to manslaughter.

Stanush made headlines as soon as once more this weekend, this time for assaulting his sister and attacking a BCSO deputy. According to Marta Prada-Pelaez with Family Violence Prevention Services, instances of domestic violence provide distinctive demanding situations, together with sufferers retracting their statements or an absence of judicial wisdom about domestic violence. However, she stressed out that those demanding situations should never be an excuse for no longer upholding harsh punishments and that justice can nonetheless be served throughout the provisions of the legislation.

Dorinda’s circle of relatives and Prada-Pelaez imagine that Stanush’s movements in opposition to her have been a transparent warning call of his attainable for long run violence, and our Investigates crew discovered that he had violated his neighborhood supervision a couple of instances. The particular prosecutor filed a number of motions to revoke his probation and alter adjudication in Dorinda’s demise to to blame as lately as May 19. Despite the passage of time and the demanding situations they have confronted, Dorinda’s circle of relatives stays dedicated to making sure that her legacy lives on and that justice is served.

