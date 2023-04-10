Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The circle of relatives of a Czech billionaire who died in a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 says in a lawsuit that he survived the coincidence however succumbed to his accidents within the hours between the crash and when a rescue used to be introduced.

The lawsuit, filed in Alaska state courtroom lately on behalf of the circle of relatives of Petr Kellner, alleges negligence and seeks punitive and different damages. Kellner, on the time of his death, used to be the richest guy within the Czech Republic. The lawsuit names as defendants Soloy Helicopters; Triumvirate LLC, which owns and operates Tordrillo Mountain Lodge; and Third Edge Alaska LLC, which used to be doing trade as a heli-ski information carrier however administratively dissolved remaining 12 months.

Five other folks died within the crash within the Chugach Mountains 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of Palmer in a single of the deadliest heli-skiing aviation injuries in North America, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The sole survivor, Czech snowboarder David Horvath, is one by one suing the hotel over accidents he suffered. Palmer is ready 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Anchorage. Horvath’s legal professional, Tracey Knutson, mentioned Kellner and a information lived during the affect however died earlier than rescuers arrived.

A last crash document from the National Transportation Safety Board is predicted later this 12 months, the company’s Alaska leader mentioned.

A Soloy consultant declined remark to the newspaper. Triumvirate, in a observation, declined to remark at the litigation.

“Triumvirate LLC and its employees again express condolences to the families who lost loved ones and to the survivor who was injured in the helicopter crash,” the observation mentioned. “To be clear, Triumvirate LLC was not responsible for the crash and there is no merit to the claims against Triumvirate LLC.”

Kellner used to be significantly injured however alive after the crash, in line with the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of his circle of relatives. The lawsuit does no longer supply main points at the nature of his accidents or his motive of death.

The corporations will have to have identified in regards to the crash right away and notified government however failed to watch the positioning of the helicopter and didn’t deal with touch with the pilot and information, the lawsuit alleges. An emergency location transmitter put in within the helicopter didn’t turn on on affect, the lawsuit states.

The males initially deliberate to stick at a hotel belongings close to Skwentna however a COVID-19 case brought on them to stick at a house on Wasilla Lake as an alternative.

Horvath, trapped in his seat after struggling damaged ribs and dislocated knees, wasn’t extricated for just about six hours, in line with his legal professional, and misplaced the entire arms on his left hand and a few on his proper to frostbite.