Family of 24-year-old killed in Dallas wants help finding killer

Dozens of Andy Rangel’s members of the family had deliberate to assemble Sunday for Easter. Instead, they got here in combination to grieve.

DALLAS — Evelynn Porter was once ft clear of Andy Rangel when he was once shot and killed past due Saturday night time at a Dallas gasoline station.

"I just turned, and I just see his face and he was full of blood," she mentioned thru tears Sunday. "Every time I close my eyes, I see it."

Porter mentioned the pair was once at Polk Mart at about 11 p.m. Saturday simply south of I-20 and South Polk Street when Rangel were given into a controversy with some other guy who pulled a gun and shot Rangel in the neck.

Porter mentioned the shooter and the lady he was once with drove off and she or he drove round to a neighboring gasoline station the place law enforcement officials took place to be ready and begged for help. He was once raced to the health facility however died.

"He was just losing way too much blood," she mentioned. "He just looked so helpless. I just wish I could've done more."

In a 30-hour span from early Saturday to early Easter morning, a minimum of 8 folks in Dallas had been shot and 3 had been killed, integrated 24-year-old Rangel.

Dallas police mentioned one guy was once killed round 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of Leigh Ann Drive when two males were given into a controversy and the shooter grabbed a gun from the sufferer prior to taking pictures him.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, police mentioned a battle ended in suspects taking pictures and hitting 3 folks at 10500 Denton Drive. One of the 3 folks shot later died. The different two sufferers are in crucial situation.

“Anything that I needed, he was always there for me,” Andy’s sister Sandra Rangel mentioned. “I just see so much life in him. He was such a very outgoing person, such a happy person, always willing to help anybody.”

She mentioned he beloved rapping and had dream of a a hit occupation in development.

“Always happy. Very outgoing. Always trying to make everybody laugh,” Porter mentioned. “He loved being an uncle. He loved being a Tio. That was his favorite thing.”

Police have no longer known the opposite sufferers in the shootings. Their deaths push the town’s murder general to 82 lives misplaced, about 25% upper than this time remaining 12 months.

Just weeks in the past, Dallas was once touting a drop in violent crime.

“I never wish this on anybody,” Porter mentioned.

Rangel’s house was once stuffed with dozens of members of the family who had already deliberate to assemble for the Easter vacation. His mom was once riding up from Mexico along with his grandparents when she were given the news he’d been killed.