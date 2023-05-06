Family in mourning after shooting leaves man dead. Wife and her lover were arrested for crime.

SAN ANTONIO – Tragedy struck when a 31-year-old man named Nick Hallam used to be fatally shot in an condominium complicated in the Medical Center. His circle of relatives remains to be mourning the loss and hoping to move his frame to California for his memorial provider.

“Just trying to live without him and remember him as he was. I want to hug him and hold him. He’s still a baby to us,” mentioned Betty Perez, Hallam’s stepmother.

- Advertisement -

San Antonio police discovered Hallam shot useless in an condominium unit on Sunday morning. The suspected shooter, Jose Alvarez, elderly 50, used to be arrested, in addition to Hallam’s spouse, Maryann Demetro, elderly 30.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Demetro first of all lied to the police about being held hostage after Alvarez shot Hallam early morning. She advised the police that Alvarez had taken her telephone and compelled her to stick on the condominium, however she used to be ultimately in a position to run away and name the police from her place of abode to file the shooting. Alvarez used to be arrested in a while after.

A Ring digital camera photos confirmed Demetro and Alvarez wearing Hallam’s frame outdoor, however because it used to be too heavy to transport, they carried it again into the condominium ahead of Demetro started cleansing the blood through herself outdoor the condominium, “obviously no longer in a state of duress which contradicts her earlier statements about being held hostage,” in keeping with the affidavit.

- Advertisement -

“He was murdered. (Demetro) tampered with the body of a corpse, trying to hide the evidence. After he died, she tried to clean the blood off the floor,” Perez alleged.

After being wondered through the police, Alvarez confessed that he and Demetro have been in a dating for a number of months.

Demetro advised the police that Alvarez admitted that he shot and killed Hallam as a result of he liked her and sought after to be with her.

- Advertisement -

Alvarez used to be arrested on Sunday morning on the condominium complicated and charged with changing, destroying, and concealing a human corpse and homicide. He is being hung on a $245,000 bond, in keeping with Bexar County Jail records .

Demetro used to be arrested at San Antonio International Airport on Monday night whilst making an attempt to escape town. She is charged with changing, destroying, and concealing a human corpse and is being hung on a $45,000 bond, in keeping with Bexar County Jail data.

The circle of relatives is now handiest left with recollections of Hallam as they are attempting to return to phrases with their loss.

“When I took him for Halloween, and he dressed up like a sailor, I’m sorry because I can’t keep my tears away,” Perez mentioned.

Perez and different members of the family also are caring for the 3 babies Hallam and Demetro shared whilst seeking to lift the finances to move Hallam’s frame to California for his memorial provider.