The FBI is providing a $20,000 praise for information resulting in her location.

A California circle of relatives is determined for news after their mom used to be kidnapped outdoor her home in Mexico greater than 5 weeks in the past and has no longer been noticed or heard from since.

Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, a twin U.S.-Mexico citizen, used to be kidnapped in Pueblo Nuevo in the state of Colima on Feb. 9, in keeping with the FBI, which is carrying out a joint investigation with legislation enforcement government in Mexico.

Her circle of relatives told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that witnesses described seeing a white van pressure onto her belongings.

“There was an exchange of words,” her daughter, Zonia Lopez, instructed KABC in an emotional interview this week. “She was refusing to get into the van.”

Another person reportedly were given out of the car and helped pull the mummy of 7 into the van after which they drove off, in keeping with her circle of relatives. The girl’s circle of relatives has been not able to get ahold of her since.

“We all started calling her, to see if she would pick up her phone or answer a message, and we have not heard from her,” Zonia Lopez instructed KABC.

“At this point, we need answers, we need to find my mother,” she instructed the station.

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office introduced this week it’s offering up to a $20,000 reward for information resulting in her location.

The State Department advises U.S. voters to not trip to the state of Colima because of “widespread” violent crime and kidnapping.

The Lopez circle of relatives — which stated investigators knowledgeable them their mom’s case could also be a part of an arranged kidnapping — isn’t shedding hope.

“Us knowing how strong she is, and that she’s fully thinking of us seven, and if we’re bringing out that energy to her and we maintain those thoughts, we know we’re going to have our mom,” Zonia Lopez instructed KABC.

Maria del Carmen Lopez is described as a Hispanic feminine with blonde hair and brown eyes who’s 5’2″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about her bodily location will have to touch their native FBI administrative center or the closest American Embassy or Consulate.