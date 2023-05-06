Family dog fatally attacks 9-month-old, injures grandmother

Authorities say a dog has fatally attacked a 9-month-old child and critically injured the kid’s grandmother at an Iowa house

WATERLOO, Iowa — A dog has fatally attacked a 9-month-old child and critically injured the kid’s grandmother at an Iowa house, government say.

Waterloo police Capt. Jason Feaker stated that the 49-year-old grandmother was once staring at the child on the kid’s house Thursday morning when the circle of relatives puppy, a neutered boxer/hound combine, attacked. He stated the grandmother was once harm seeking to interfere.

Patrol officials and different emergency responders went to the house, the place the child was once declared useless. The grandmother was once rushed to a neighborhood sanatorium after which flown to the bigger University of Iowa Hospital, police stated. Neither in their names were launched.

Feaker stated the dog has been euthanized, and its stays despatched to Iowa State University for additional trying out.