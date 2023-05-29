Fallen Riverside County deputies honored during Memorial Day weekend event

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arranged a Memorial Day roping event on the Riverside Rancheros Equestrian Center to pay tribute to the fallen deputies, Isaiah Cordero and Darnel Calhoun, on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s fixed enforcement staff additionally made an look on the event.

“We love our horses. We love our deputies and this was the best thing we could have right now”, mentioned Assistant Sheriff Dave Lelevier to KTLA.

The event raised $8,000 thru a bet for the households of the 2 deputies. Attendees got here out to observe roping competitions, revel in meals and amusing, and to pay their respects to each deputies who misplaced their lives on responsibility.

In December 2022, Motorcycle Deputy Cordero was once shot and killed whilst undertaking a visitors prevent in Jurupa Valley. Just two weeks after that, Deputy Calhoun was once shot and killed as he was once responding to a home violence name in Lake Elsinore.

