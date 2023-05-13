Falcons bring in former Eagles second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to try out at minicamp, per report

The Atlanta Falcons are operating on including ability to their large receiver room, and they’ll reportedly host a former second-round pick at rookie minicamp this weekend. Per Fox Sports, former Philadelphia Eagles large receiver/tight finish J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will try out for the Falcons’ roster.

Arcega-Whiteside, who used to be born in Spain, used to be decided on through the Eagles with the No. 57 general pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In his senior season in 2018, he stuck 63 passes for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns. The giant goal used to be favored for his measurement at 6-foot-2, 225 kilos, and basketball-like way with the ball in the air, particularly in the crimson zone. But Arcega-Whiteside did not to find massive luck at the following degree.

Arcega-Whiteside stuck 10 passes for 169 yards and one landing in his rookie season, 4 catches for 85 yards in 2020 and two catches for 36 yards in 2021. He tried to make the transition from large receiver to tight finish final offseason, however used to be then traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t play a sport for Seattle.

Just 26-years-old, Arcega-Whiteside may just nonetheless have attainable. Making the roster would possibly not be simple, then again, because the Falcons recently have 12 large receivers on roster. Arthur Smith’s workforce is headlined through Drake London, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.