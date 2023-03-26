Falahari bhel: A perfect recipe for Navratri fasting

Are you tired of eating the same old boring snacks during fasting or religious occasions? Do you crave something delicious, yet permissible during fasting? Look no further, because we have got you covered with this recipe for falahari bhel! This snack is not only healthy and easy to make, but it is also a party in your mouth with its explosion of flavours and textures. So, put on your chef’s hat, and let’s get started on making this fun and tasty snack that will leave you wanting more!

Falahari bhel, also known as fasting bhel or Navratri bhel, is a popular Indian snack that is often consumed during fasting or religious occasions. It is a healthy and delicious snack that can be easily made at home using ingredients that are permissible during fasting. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make falahari bhel.

Falahari bhel is healthy and perfect for fasting as the carbohydrate and protein rich ingredients like potatoes and peanuts in this mixture provide us quick bursts of energy. Rich in fibre, this bhel will give you a feeling of fullness for longer time periods and will also promote healthy digestion. It is also low in calories and can be a part of your Navratri diet for weight loss.

How to make falahari bhel?

Ingredients:

*2 cups puffed rice (murmura) or makhana (fox nuts)

*1 medium-sized boiled potato

*1 medium-sized cucumber

*1 medium-sized tomato

*1 green chili (optional)

*1 tablespoon roasted peanuts

*1 tablespoon roasted cashews

*1 tablespoon raisins

*1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

*1 tablespoon lemon juice

*1 teaspoon sugar

*Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Recipe:

1. Begin by boiling the potato in a pressure cooker or boiling it in a pot until it becomes soft. Once it is boiled, peel off the skin and chop it into small cubes.

2. Rinse the cucumber and tomato in water and chop them into small pieces. Also chop the green chillies.

3. Take a mixing bowl and add the puffed rice or makhana, chopped potato, cucumber, tomato, green chili, roasted peanuts, roasted cashews, and raisins to it. Mix them well.

4. In a separate bowl, mix the lemon juice, sugar, and rock salt to make the dressing.

5. Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss it gently so that all the ingredients get coated with the dressing.

6. Garnish the falahari bhel with chopped coriander leaves and serve immediately.

Pro Tip:

*You can add or subtract ingredients as per your liking. For instance, you can add chopped apple, pomegranate seeds, or grated carrots to the falahari bhel.

*If you want to make the falahari bhel spicier, you can add more green chilies or sprinkle some red chili powder.

*You can also add a tablespoon of tamarind pulp to the dressing to make it tangier.

*It is best to consume the falahari bhel immediately after preparing it. If you keep it for long, the puffed rice will become soggy.

As you can see, falahari bhel is a healthy, tasty, and easy-to-make snack that you can enjoy during fasting or even as a regular snack. You can prepare this simple recipe at home and enjoy it with your family and friends!