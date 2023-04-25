Fake Craigslist ad costs New Hampshire man right to vote

A New Hampshire man who posted a faux Craigslist ad with a legislative candidate’s telephone quantity at the day of the election has misplaced his right to vote

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who posted a faux Craigslist ad for a unfastened trailer with a legislative candidate’s quantity at the day of the election — pronouncing it used to be a shaggy dog story — has misplaced his right to vote within the state.

Michael Drouin, 30, of Merrimack pleaded responsible Monday to making a false file after a flood of undesirable calls and texts jammed up the candidate’s cell phone.

That’s only a misdemeanor, but it surely nonetheless disenfranchises Drouin. Anyone convicted of a willful violation of the state’s election regulations loses their right to vote in New Hampshire. His plea settlement also known as for a 90-day suspended prison sentence, a $250 fantastic and 250 hours of neighborhood carrier.

The particular election used to be held in April 2021 to substitute Republican New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 in December 2020.

The candidate, Bill Boyd, a Republican who went on to win, grew to become off his telephone after receiving greater than 37 telephone calls or textual content messages in 45 mins at the morning of the election. A criticism used to be filed that day by way of the manager director for the New Hampshire Republican Party.

“I experienced distress with my phone going on and off,” Boyd stated in court docket, WMUR-TV reported.

Drouin, a registered Democrat on the time who had voted within the election, informed police “It was a joke, I meant no harm,” according to an affidavit. He said he wasn’t sure why he had chosen the date of the election, saying it was bad timing.

Boyd told investigators he knew Drouin through local organizations and had received a Facebook friend request from him. Boyd said he received a message from Drouin saying he had pranked him, that it was terrible timing, and that he’d like to take him to lunch to apologize.

“I want to make amends. I apologize,” Drouin said in court Monday.

Drouin used to be at the start charged with a prison, interference with election communications.