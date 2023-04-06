Failed Craigslist scam leaves Corpus Christi family out of 20K

The Craigslist advert presented a 2017 Toyota 4Runner — the family had supposed it to be a present for his or her daughter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family taking a look to wonder their 16-year-old daughter together with her first car ended up getting a wonder of their very own once they fell sufferer to a Craigslist advert for an SUV.

- Advertisement - The family used to be ripped off even supposing they concept the whole lot gave the impression to test out. The family is now out $20,000 and is hoping to warn others so it does not occur to any person else.

Corpus Christi citizens ‘Mandy’ and her daughter ‘Ally’ requested that 3NEWS no longer use their actual names, to raised cover their identities.

They satisfaction themselves on doing their homework ahead of purchasing anything else on-line, which is why they’re nonetheless in surprise that they may also be fooled through the advert.

- Advertisement - “From the start it was a very legit deal, very communicative, said he was going through a divorce, had to sell his belongings,” ‘Mandy’ mentioned.

The Craigslist advert presented a 2017 Toyota 4Runner — the car that ‘Mandy’ supposed to be ‘Ally’s’ new automobile.

“For them to actually get me a car, really nice, leather, black rims, it was all decked out, beautify, so happy,” Ally mentioned.

- Advertisement - Mandy and her husband made the lengthy power to Houston in an effort to purchase the car, assembly in particular person to do the trade.

The duo passed over the $20,000 in money.

“Everything was adding up to be a legit deal, we gave him the money and he asked for a ride back to his work,” Mandy mentioned.

It wasn’t till the family went to interchange the name in Corpus Christi that they discovered out the reality — the name used to be faux, however so used to be the SUV’s VIN quantity.

“As soon as he showed up there, the clerk went to the back, and came out with two officers,” Mandy mentioned.

In addition to the name, and VIN, the registration code used to be additionally faux and the auto used to be indexed as stolen.

The family needed to surrender the car to government.

“If it sounds too good to be true it probably is,” mentioned CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.

Pena informed 3NEWS the crowd of thieves are believed to have achieved the similar factor to many others within the Houston house.

“The license plate that was on there is a fake,” Pena mentioned.

Pena mentioned that taking a look at inform indicators can lend a hand save you eventualities like those from taking place.

“If they are asking for cash indication that its too good to be true, well below what that vehicle is actually worth. Probably a good indication something is not right,” Pena mentioned.

‘Mandy’ mentioned that the enjoy has already left its mark on her family.

“This really robbed her of that experience, my husband and I are working hard to make up,” ‘Mandy’ mentioned.

Some different pointers from CCPD:

Ask the vendor to do the trade on the DMV. If they’re hesitant, they might be an excellent indicator one thing isn’t as much as par.

Look within the door jam of the auto for a decal, it will have to have the VIN quantity but additionally an imprint of the auto maker on it.

Invest in an onboard diagnostics instrument you’ll be able to plug into the car. It will even let you know the real VIN and the instrument is moderately reasonably priced.

