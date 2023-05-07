Face The Nation: McHenry, Cooper, D’Agata





If you might have neglected the second one part of the most recent episode of Face The Nation, you’ll be able to make amends for the most recent news proper right here. The display featured interviews with House Financial Services Committee chair, Rep. Patrick McHenry, and Gov. Roy Cooper, amongst others.

During his interview, Rep. McHenry mentioned that Republicans don’t have any “red lines” in negotiations, suggesting a willingness to compromise with a view to transfer ahead on essential problems. Meanwhile, Gov. Cooper mentioned the debatable 12-week abortion ban handed via the North Carolina legislature, arguing that the legislation will successfully ban “many abortions altogether.”

The episode additionally touched at the ongoing warfare between Ukraine and Russia. As Ukraine prepares for a spring counteroffensive, Russia has answered via going at the offensive.

