Regulators are nervous that tap leaks in Boeing 787 jets may pose a safety danger by way of water seeping into the planes’ electronics all through flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Friday to reserve repetitive inspections and, if leaks are discovered, changing tap portions. The transfer comes after stories of water from toilets getting underneath the cabin ground and into digital apparatus bays.

The FAA mentioned the leaks may harm important apparatus and result in a “loss of continued safe flight and landing.”

The company mentioned one airline discovered rainy carpet within the cockpit of a aircraft and, when it inspected its complete fleet of 787s, discovered “multiple” planes with leaking faucets. The FAA didn’t establish the airline.

Boeing instructed airways in November about the problem, which has been traced to an O-ring seal and described as a gradual leak — about 8 oz. of water in keeping with hour. However, Boeing mentioned the problem was once restricted to positive 787s whilst the FAA order would duvet they all.

The FAA described the additional inspections as a brief measure whilst the producer redesigns the tap modules.

A Boeing spokesman mentioned the redesign is whole and the corporate is operating with its provider and consumers to resolve when planes will also be retrofitted with new portions.

Japanese airplane portions maker Jamco says on its web page that it's the unique supplier of toilets for all two-aisle Boeing jets such because the 787. The corporate didn't straight away reply to requests for remark.

There shall be a 45-day duration for feedback prior to the FAA proposal can change into a ultimate order.

The inspections would practice to 140 planes in U.S. fleets. Boeing calls the 787 the Dreamliner. It is a larger aircraft than the 737 Max and is used extensively on long flights including international ones.