Eye on Politics: Texas Republican, Democratic Party chairs weigh in on state’s biggest issues

Texas lawmakers proceed debating probably the most key precedence expenses this consultation. This week on Eye on Politics (authentic air date: April 6), political reporter Jack Fink speaks with each the Texas Republican and Texas Democratic Party chairs about what they are centered on.

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down probably the most biggest political tales grabbing headlines in North Texas and past. Watch the newest episode of Eye on Politics in the video participant above and move new episodes reside each Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Texas.

Property tax aid



A concern for lots of lawmakers this consultation has been offering assets tax aid to Texas householders. There are lately two competing visions for the way to reach this.

In the House, lawmakers have proposed decreasing the cap on assets value determinations from 10% now to five%. In the Senate, lawmakers have proposed expanding the domicile exemption to $70,000 for five.7 million householders. Jack requested Texas Republican Party Chair Matt Rinaldi if the state birthday celebration prefers one plan to the opposite.

“We’d like to see as much money as possible used for property tax relief,” he mentioned. “Of the two plans, it looks like the Senate is trying to tackle property tax relief a little harder. We’ll see what comes out.”

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa mentioned the Democrats have at all times supported expanding the domicile exemption for householders.

“We don’t believe, however, that we should take money from the rainy ray fund or surpluses in order to be able to drop property taxes in certain areas across the state of Texas,” Hinojosa mentioned. “We think the surplus money that they want to use should be used to increase the funding to public schools today.”

Education

When it involves training in Texas, Hinojosa mentioned the Texas Democratic Party’s priorities come with expanding investment and paying academics aggressive wages.

“Unquestionably our schools in the state of Texas are underfunded,” Hinojosa mentioned. “The legislature has to make a commitment and take that money that they’re talking about using for property tax relief and use it instead to fund our public education system in the state.”

In his interview with Jack, Hinojosa used to be crucial of Republicans’ efforts to fund methods that might use taxpayer cash to ship some scholars to non-public faculties, pronouncing this may diminish the state’s public faculty device.

On the opposite aspect of the aisle, Rinaldi mentioned Republicans wish to see as many Texas scholars as conceivable eligible for those faculty selection methods.

This week the Texas Senate handed Senate Bill 8, which might give $8,000 in taxpayer cash to sure scholars every 12 months for Education Savings Accounts or ESAs. The state estimates through 2028, the Education Savings Accounts may just price the state just about $1 billion.

“I think it’s a great price tag in order to get families freedom and full use of their tax funds,” Rinaldi mentioned. “In the grand scheme of the budget, it’s a good price to pay to get families and children the education that they deserve.”

Voting in Texas

Among the priorities Rinaldi indexed for this legislative consultation: election integrity.

A invoice handed in the Texas Senate closing month would elevate the penalty for vote casting illegally from a Class A misdemeanor again to a second-degree prison, how it used to be sooner than it used to be modified two years in the past. Rinaldi mentioned he believes the Texas House will even move the invoice.

If signed into regulation, SB-2 would observe to somebody who casts an unlawful poll, although they’re unaware they’re ineligible to vote.

“Ignorance of the law is never an excuse,” Rinaldi mentioned.

Hinojosa, in the meantime, mentioned some of the priorities for the state’s Democratic Party is making sure eligible Texans can vote simply and with out impediment.

“This is a constitutional right that we have,” he mentioned. “Why are we making it hard for people to vote? Republicans continue to advocate that. We’d like to see voting more accessible to people across the state of Texas.”

To pay attention extra from each Hinojosa and Rinaldi, watch the total episode of Eye on Politics in the video participant on the best of this web page.

