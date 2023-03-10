Eye on Politics: School safety takes center stage for state lawmakers

Texas faces a lawsuit over the state’s near-total abortion ban. Lawmakers have filed a number of other items of faculty safety law. And Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for a brand new financial construction program to stay Texas aggressive. CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink dives into those tales and extra on the newest version of Eye on Politics (unique air date: March 9).

School safety law

School safety is among the most sensible priorities for state lawmakers this legislative consultation after remaining yr’s fatal mass capturing in Uvalde when a gunman killed 19 scholars and their two lecturers at Robb Elementary School. After saying $600 million in spending, lawmakers presented quite a few faculty safety expenses this week.

Three measures are regarded as most sensible precedence law in each the House and the Senate.

Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock, filed House Bill 3. If licensed, it will require an armed safety guard on every campus. It would additionally be sure that that there is a telephone or some roughly digital tool in every study room so a instructor or change instructor can right away succeed in district group of workers or first responders of there is an emergency.

The law would additionally supply $15,000 for every faculty campus to make use of for putting in bodily limitations and safety cameras or different apparatus.

House Bill 13, filed through Republican Rep. Ken King of Hemphill, will require coaching for lecturers and others who engage with scholars continuously to spot those that are having psychological well being troubles.

There would even be an lively shooter preparedness plan that will require prior coordination with regulation enforcement and a grant program to lend a hand faculties investment greater infrastructure wishes.

Background tests for Texas gun consumers

A brand new invoice within the Texas Legislature would make it more uncomplicated for federal government to spot 18 to 20-year-olds who must no longer be allowed to shop for weapons.

After the Uvalde capturing, Congress handed a invoice that calls for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, to do a extra thorough assessment into gun consumers underneath the age of 21.

Authorities are taking a look for any person 16 or older who gained court-ordered psychological well being services and products or have been admitted to a residential care facility on account of an highbrow incapacity or psychological sickness as a part of a delinquency listening to.

But a record issued through a Texas House Legislative Committee in January discovered federal government face demanding situations in engaging in their background tests into the ones underneath 21. It discovered:

“The problem is Texas does not have a centralized source for statewide mental health adjudication information in juvenile cases.”

That information is now saved through the 450 district clerks and county clerks throughout Texas.

The new invoice filed will require the ones clerks to record the precise psychological well being data to Texas DPS.

Texas sued over abortion regulation

Texas’ arguable abortion regulation faces a brand new prison problem.

Five ladies, together with two from North Texas, have filed a lawsuit against the state announcing the ban on maximum abortions has put their lives in danger.

The ladies are being represented through the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“It is dangerous to be pregnant in Texas. Doctors and hospitals are turning patients away even those in medical emergencies,” stated Nancy Northup, the long-time President and CEO of the group.

She stated that is since the medical doctors are involved if they are prosecuted for acting an abortion they face time in jail, fines, and dropping their scientific license.

A spokesman for the Texas Attorney General’s Office informed CBS News Texas that Ken Paxton despatched steering to suppliers after the brand new state regulation took impact remaining yr.

Deadly Dallas sanatorium capturing might result in adjustments in state regulation

Democratic State Rep. Rafael Anchia of Dallas has presented a trio of expenses supposed to forestall a repeat of remaining yr’s fatal capturing at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

In October, Nestor Hernandez, a felon who was once out on parole, gained clearance from a parole manager to seek advice from the sanatorium. He’s accused of capturing and killing two workers, after allegedly beating his female friend in her sanatorium mattress.

This week, Anchia introduced expenses that will require notification to hospitals of parolee visits and to make it a criminal offense if an ankle track is tampered with or bring to an end.

Gov. Abbott’s push to stay Texas aggressive

Last week in Austin, Texas gained Site Selection Magazine’s financial construction award for the eleventh instantly yr.

But talking to greater than 400 other folks on the Dallas Regional Chamber luncheon in Dallas this week, Gov. Greg Abbott stated the state program that helped protected company relocations has expired and {that a} new one is wanted.

“There’s no reason why we cannot replace it with a similarly effective tool that actually is more strategic for the future of our state,” he stated.

Abbott prompt industry leaders to inspire lawmakers to behave:

“You should take five minutes out of your day to call your state representative and your state senator if you believe economic development tools are needed. You have the right and the necessity to be in that process.”

