Eye on America: First responder training at Disaster City and Alexis Ohanian’s climate bet





In this episode of “Eye on America,” host Michelle Miller takes us to Disaster City, a training facility in Texas for emergency responders. With using practical simulations, first responders are educated to care for more than a few crisis eventualities. Miller provides us a glimpse of the rigorous training concerned as those courageous folks get ready to reply to herbal calamities and different emergency eventualities.

The display additionally options an interview with Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, who talks about his enhance for younger people who find themselves preventing climate exchange. Ohanian believes that those younger folks have the possible to make an important have an effect on, and he’s dedicated to serving to them of their motive. Miller delves deep into Ohanian’s imaginative and prescient and explores the tasks he has taken to force this motion ahead.

Stay forward of the news by way of turning on browser notifications, and be the primary to learn about breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting. Tune in to “Eye on America” to catch those tales and extra.

