Eye on America: Addressing homelessness and Robert Kraft’s mission to combat antisemitism





Join us on CBS News’ Eye on America with host Michelle Miller as we delve into two giant problems affecting our society these days: homelessness and antisemitism.

We get started via speaking to native New York City leaders a few coverage aimed toward addressing homelessness. With an estimated 60,000 other people experiencing homelessness in New York City by myself, discovering answers to this factor is an important. However, no longer everybody concurs on the most productive manner, and this coverage has stirred up controversy. Tune in to listen other views on the subject.

Next, we flip to New England Patriots proprietor Robert Kraft and his new marketing campaign to combat antisemitism. Kraft, who’s Jewish, has skilled firsthand the ache and harm brought about via antisemitism. With his new initiative, he hopes to carry consciousness and inspire sure motion to battle this troubling pattern. Learn extra about his mission and how you’ll become involved.

