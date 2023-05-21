Extremist Israeli Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM — An extremist Israeli Cabinet minister visited a sensitive Jerusalem holy site on Sunday at a time of heightened tensions with the Palestinians.

The consult with by way of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, his 2nd recognized consult with since turning into a member of Israel’s maximum right-leaning govt ever, drew condemnations from the Palestinians and Israel’s neighbor Jordan, which acts because the custodian of the site.

“I am happy to come up to the Temple Mount, the most important place for the Israeli people,” Ben-Gvir stated all over his early morning consult with to the site, with the golden Dome of the Rock within the background, consistent with video launched by way of his place of job. He praised the police presence on the site, pronouncing it “proves who is in charge in Jerusalem.”

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh known as Ben-Gvir’s consult with a “blatant attack” at the mosque. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry known as it “a provocative step that is condemned, and a dangerous and unacceptable escalation.” Neighboring Egypt, which has a peace treaty with Israel, additionally issued a condemnation.

The consult with comes days after Israelis marked Jerusalem Day, which celebrates Israel’s taking pictures of east Jerusalem within the 1967 Mideast battle. Flag-waving nationalists marched thru the primary Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City, some making a song racist anti-Arab chants, whilst loads of Jews visited the sensitive hilltop shrine, together with a low-level minister from Ben-Gvir’s celebration, however now not Ben-Gvir himself.

Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet held a different consultation to mark Jerusalem Day at an archaeological site close to the primary space of the Western Wall, the holiest site the place Jews can pray and a closing external wall of the biblical Temples. At the assembly, Netanyahu reasserted Israel’s declare to all of Jerusalem, which it perspectives as its everlasting, undivided capital. He made no point out of Ben-Gvir’s consult with.

Known to Jews because the Temple Mount, the hilltop site is the holiest in Judaism and residential to the traditional biblical Temples. Today, it homes the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. Since Israel captured the site in 1967, Jews were allowed to consult with however now not pray there.

The ultranationalist Ben-Gvir, at the side of a rising motion of activists, has lengthy known as for better Jewish get admission to to the holy site.

Palestinians imagine the mosque a countrywide image and look at such visits as provocative and as a possible precursor to Israel seizing keep watch over over the compound. Most rabbis forbid Jews from praying on the site, however there was a rising motion in recent times of Jews who toughen worship there.

Tensions on the disputed compound have fueled previous rounds of violence. A consult with by way of then-opposition chief Ariel Sharon in September 2000 helped spark clashes that become the second one Palestinian rebellion. Clashes between Israeli safety forces and Palestinian demonstrators in and across the site fueled an 11-day battle with Hamas in 2021.

Israel captured the Old City of Jerusalem, with its websites holy to 3 monotheistic faiths, at the side of the remainder of east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip within the 1967 Mideast battle. The Palestinians search the ones territories for a long term unbiased state, with east Jerusalem as capital. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a transfer unrecognized by way of many of the global neighborhood and considers the town its undivided, everlasting capital.

Violence between Israel and Palestinians within the West Bank has spiked within the remaining yr, as Israel introduced near-nightly raids according to a spate of Palestinian assaults.

More than 250 Palestinians were killed by way of Israeli fireplace because the spring of 2022. About 50 folks were killed in Palestinian assaults towards Israelis.

Israel says many of the Palestinians killed have been militants, however stone throwing youths protesting the incursions and folks now not concerned within the confrontations have additionally been killed.

Earlier this month, preventing additionally erupted between Israel and militants within the Gaza Strip. Israeli moves killed 33, lots of them militants but additionally girls and youngsters, and two folks have been killed in Israel by way of militant rocket fireplace.

Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press creator Omar Akour in Amman, Jordan, contributed to this document.