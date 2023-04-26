Extenet Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Frisco Headquarters

Extenet, a privately-held provider of wireless and fiber digital infrastructure solutions, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its new headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

The ribbon-cutting event showcased the telecommunications service provider’s new state-of-the-art, 37,000-square-foot facility located in the mixed-use development Frisco Station, as well as highlighted the North Texas suburb’s growing status as a technology sector hub, according to a release.

Extenet says that the move to Frisco will position the company closer to major clients and industry partners, bring its employee base closer to the company’s largest percentage of owned and managed networks, as well as provide a very high standard of living for its employees and their families — citing that Frisco ranks among the nation’s safest and most well-rounded cities.

“The opening of our new headquarters in Frisco is a significant milestone for Extenet as we continue to expand our reach and solidify our position as a leader in the digital infrastructure industry,” said Rich Coyle, president and CEO of Extenet. “This is the start of a new and exciting chapter in our company’s history, and I look forward to Extenet working and growing alongside this incredible community.”

Among those in-attendance at the ribbon cutting to provide remarks included Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, Frisco Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tony Felker, various Frisco City Council members and more. The speakers at the event talked about the importance of Extenet’s presence in the Frisco community and its contributions to the city’s expanding tech industry, according to a release.

“We’re thrilled to have Extenet join the vibrant business community here in Frisco,” said Mayor Cheney. “Their commitment to innovation and creative leadership are a perfect fit for our city, and we expect many great things to come.”

The grand opening event comes following a successful year for Extenet, in which the company brought in a new executive leadership team, started a full company rebrand initiative, as well as gaining partnerships with major clients like MGM Resorts International and Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

To learn more about Extenet, head over to extenet.com.

