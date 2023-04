The San Antonio Express-News and the Houston Chronicle are teaming as much as release a statewide meteorological team that covers weather within the two biggest towns in Texas the use of a wise, science-driven strategy to higher serve the communities we quilt.

“Weather in South Texas has a huge effect on people’s lives, and we aim to report on it with greater depth and expertise,” stated Express-News govt editor Marc Duvoisin. “We may not be able to do anything about the weather, but we can help readers understand and prepare for it better.”

- Advertisement -

The newsrooms want to construct a team of forecasters and subject-matter mavens to put in writing in-depth research, distinctive tales and helpful information, in addition to approachable and fact-based forecasts to assist readers navigate their on a regular basis lives.

The team is recently hiring for 3 key roles, with extra reporters to be added within the coming months. Applicants are welcome to use for:

Weather Science Editor

- Advertisement -

Newsroom Meteorologist, Houston Chronicle

Newsroom Meteorologist, San Antonio Express-News

The two newsrooms, owned through Hearst and a part of HNP (Hearst Newspapers), have labored in combination on statewide projects prior to, together with via an award-winning Austin bureau, protecting statewide politics, and the Texas DataHub, which creates graphics, interactive items and different sorts of leading edge journalism.

- Advertisement -

“Weather is the one topic that is universal— everyone cares about it, talks about it, worries about it, has an opinion. We want to use our combined resources to bring cutting-edge coverage of weather- and the science behind it to our Texas readers,” stated Maria Reeve, Houston Chronicle govt editor.

In launching the team, the Chronicle and Express-News have consulted widely with native mavens and the San Francisco Chronicle, any other HNP newsroom whose luck in construction the California Weather Wonks team was once instrumental in shaping the Texas initiative’s framework and challenge: center of attention at the science, assist readers navigate their lives, record the news relentlessly, use graphics and knowledge to provide an explanation for complicated information, and feature some a laugh.

“The focus of our core newsrooms like the Chronicle and Express-News is to provide the best journalism bar none in our markets,” stated Tim O’Rourke, vice chairman for content material technique at HNP. “Elevating our weather journalism and adding scientists to our staff will better inform our audience and heighten our work covering local communities.”

In addition to day by day forecasts and science explainers, Chronicle and Express-News subscribers will proceed to have get entry to to weather-related reader equipment such because the Texas Flood Map and Tracker, Texas Power Outage Tracker, and extra.

About the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News

The Houston Chronicle serves Houston’s 2.3 million citizens — in addition to all of Texas — with content material and advertising answers throughout two of Houston’s biggest web pages, HoustonChronicle.com and Chron.com, along side our newspaper and mag manufacturers. The content material and leading edge industry answers we offer invite readers to enroll in conversations about communities we’ve been serving to prosper for greater than 120 years.

The San Antonio Express-News has been the voice of South Texas since 1865, teaching, informing, and entertaining the most important and rising group. Its award-winning reporters quilt the news that issues maximum, from eating place openings and native occasions to the worldwide economic system, from army homecomings to overseas affairs, and from group struggles to global failures. The main news group delivers extraordinary achieve throughout more than one platforms, via a depended on portfolio of manufacturers.

About HNP and Hearst

With greater than 3,000 staff around the country, HNP (Hearst Newspapers) publishes 24 dailies and 52 weeklies, together with The San Francisco Chronicle, Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and Albany Times Union. We imagine within the energy of native news and we’re construction groups to assist lift our reporters’ affect within the communities we serve.

At Hearst, it’s our challenge to be essentially the most depended on, Most worthy and maximum correct supply of news and information within the communities that we serve. We position our readers’ pursuits above all others, and devote ourselves to the rules of truthfulness, equity and independence. We remember that the unfastened go with the flow of correct information is important to our gadget of presidency and the rules of our economic system.