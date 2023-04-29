Experts grade New York Giants 2023 NFL Draft class 

Round 3, Pick 73: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Biggest Winners from Rounds 2 and three

"Hyatt is a speedster who can be a deep threat out of the slot, though he needs to refine his route running. He's my fifth-ranked wideout, and I thought he could have snuck into the first round for the right team. What a draft the Giants are having. I also really liked cornerback Deonte Banks on Thursday. They have come out of the first two days with three of my top 45 prospects."

“The Giants had a desperate need for a big-play wide receiver to help Daniel Jones and Hyatt is the ideal vertical threat in the offense of Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll. This is a steal of a pick on a strong Day 2 for New York.”

"Jalin Hyatt is perhaps the most explosive wide receiver in the draft. He hits top speed quickly and will give the Giants a downfield threat to stretch the defense. He is not just an athlete, he is polished and understands how to run routes and set up defenders."

"The Giants sent the third-round pick received from Kansas City for receiver Kadarius Toney to Las Vegas for tight end Darren Waller — a player swap I think most teams would make. Schmitz solidifies the pivot in New York for the next decade as a stout but relatively nimble interior blocker. Trading up for the explosive Hyatt in the third round made sense, as the Giants need more speed on the outside."

"The Giants certainly have a type at wide receiver. Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins both have some size, but the rest of their depth chart is undersized. Jalin Hyatt is the only one that is a pure, unadulterated speed threat, which was a massive need for New York. Hyatt has an extra gear from any other receiver in this draft class."

“This is a great pick for New York, in getting a player who will stretch the field in Hyatt.”

“If the Giants were looking for a downfield burner — think Desean Jackson — they found him in Hyatt. He ran a 4.40 at the combine, but his acceleration dwarfs that time. Hyatt had 20 catches of 20-plus yards — seven receptions of 50-plus yards — and led the nation in virtually every deep ball category. Last season Hyatt (6-0, 176) caught 67 passes (89 targets) for 1,267 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns at 18.9 yards per catch. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and became the 13th unanimous All-American in Tennessee history.”