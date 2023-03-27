Executive Order 30 | City of New York

Updated Safety Practices of Public-Facing Contracted Personnel During the COVID-19 Crisis

WHEREAS, Executive Order No. 11, dated March 10, 2022, calls for City companies to make sure that sure staff of contractors or subcontractors keeping a freelance awarded by means of the City put on a face protecting when they’re interacting with contributors of the general public in an indoor surroundings or found in a location the place the State Commissioner of Health has decided face coverings should be worn; and

WHEREAS, Executive Order No. 25, dated February 6, 2023, and efficient as of February 10, 2023, rescinded the requirement for potential City staff to be vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on February 9, 2023, the Board of Health resolved to make the COVID-19 vaccination non-compulsory for sure City and DOE staff; and

WHEREAS, Executive Order No. 28, dated February 23, 2023, rescinded the requirement for workers of City contractors to be vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on February 12, 2023, the New York State Department of Health got rid of the face masks mandate for well being care amenities;

NOW, THEREFORE, by means of the facility vested in me as Mayor of the City of New York, it’s hereby ordered:

(*30*) 1. Executive Order No. 11, dated March 10, 2022, is RESCINDED and changed by means of this Order.

§ 2. Definitions. For the needs of this Order, the next phrases have the next meanings:

Contract. The time period “contract” manner a freelance awarded by means of the City, and any subcontract below this kind of contract, for paintings: (i) to be carried out inside the City of New York; and (ii) the place staff may also be anticipated to bodily engage with City staff or contributors of the general public within the path of acting paintings below the contract.

Covered Employee. The time period “covered employee” manner an individual (i) hired by means of a contractor or subcontractor keeping a freelance; (ii) whose wage is paid in entire or partially from finances equipped below a City contract; and (iii) who plays any phase of the paintings below the contract inside the City of New York. However, an individual whose paintings below the contract does no longer come with bodily interplay with City staff or contributors of the general public shall no longer be deemed to be a lined worker.

§ 3. Requirement. All City companies should take all vital movements to make sure that their contractors:

a. Require all lined staff to put on a face protecting that covers the worker’s mouth and nostril all through days 6 to ten after an infection with COVID-19 upon returning to a piece web site the place the worker may also be anticipated to bodily engage with City staff or contributors of the general public within the path of acting paintings below the contract.

b. Authorize lined staff to take away their face protecting within the place of business (indoors or open air) when they aren’t required by means of subdivision (a) of this segment to put on the face protecting.

§ 4. This Order shall take impact straight away.

Eric Adams

Mayor