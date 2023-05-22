Exclusive: Texts tie DeSantis closely to Trump insider Lev Parnas in 2018 race





Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman, and his spouse had been arrested in 2019 for allegedly funneling Russian oligarch’s cash into American political campaigns. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was once one of the most recipients of Parnas’ donations, however he denied having a courting with the duo. However, an in depth account in their courting supplied by means of Parnas to Reuters, along side 63 in the past unreported textual content messages from DeSantis to Parnas, expose that the Republican governor and Parnas labored in combination extra closely than DeSantis had disclosed. Parnas was once later discovered accountable of marketing campaign finance crimes and different fees. The textual content messages display that all through his 2018 governor marketing campaign, DeSantis regularly contacted Parnas for introductions, recommendation, and fundraising assist. Parnas additionally served as an middleman between DeSantis and previous New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who was once the private lawyer of former President Donald Trump on the time. Parnas now regrets his alliance with Giuliani and Trump, believing he was once used. The disclosures from Parnas solid new mild on DeSantis’ courting with Parnas and the position Parnas performed in serving to DeSantis acquire get entry to to the circle of Trump. DeSantis’ spokesman didn’t reply to particular questions at the textual content messages and Parnas’ account in their courting.

