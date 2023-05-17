EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman opens up about Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut’s Past; says, “Society loves drama” : Bollywood News

The dynamics of relationships throughout the leisure business ceaselessly seize public attentionone such example used to be the romantic involvement between actor Adhyayan Suman Kangana Ranaut all through the filming of Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2008. Howevertheir love tale took a tumultuous turnleading to an acrimonious breakup. Post their break upAdhyayan’s fatherrenowned actor Shekhar Sumanfound himself stuck in the course of the typhoon as he publicly criticised Kangana on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman opens up about Adhyayan Suman Kangana Ranaut’s Past; says“Society loves drama”

LatelyShekhar Suman revisited that point all through an interview with Bollywood Hungamawhere he mentioned that he used to be by no means ‘against’ their courting. He additionally printed that he used to be smartly conscious about the intricacies of Adhyayan’s courting with Kanganabut he deliberately opted to step again permit his son to “fight his own battles.”

The veteran actor asserted“I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go tell the other person‘tumne mere bachche ke saath..(why did you wrong my child)’. I think he is man enough can fight his battles.”

The Chor Machaaye Shor actor additional added“I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes you succeed in your first relationshipsometimes you fail. Nobody wants that they fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana Adhyayan’s relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness.”

As the dialog progressedthe Utsav actor expressed that neither Adhyayan nor Kangana must be blamed for the placement they discovered themselves in. He attributed their courting’s unlucky flip to instances that ended in unintentional occasions. Shekhar emphasized the significance of finishing issues on a good be aware.

Furthermorehe added that if Adhyayan by chance made any beside the point remarkshe prolonged his apologies.

