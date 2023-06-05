Exclusive: Mar-a-Lago pool flood raises suspicions among prosecutors in Trump classified documents case





According to assets conversant in the subject, an worker at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago place of abode tired the lodge’s swimming pool ultimate October, which resulted in flooding a room containing pc servers that saved surveillance video logs. It stays unclear whether or not the flooding came about deliberately or through mistake. Nevertheless, the incident came about all through a chain of occasions that federal prosecutors deem suspicious and are investigating. The flooded server room has stuck the eye of prosecutors, as it might issue right into a conceivable obstruction conspiracy case. Investigators are seeking to decide whether or not Trump or a small workforce of other folks running for him took steps to take a look at to intervene with the Justice Department’s evidence-gathering. In fresh months, prosecutors had been asking questions in regards to the dealing with of surveillance photos at Mar-a-Lago lodge and discussions Trump’s staff had in regards to the surveillance machine after the subpoena ultimate summer season for the photos, consistent with more than one assets. The upkeep employee is assumed to had been the person who tired the pool resulting in the flooding of the IT room. At least two dozen other folks had been subpoenaed to testify in entrance of the federal grand jury investigating Trump’s dealing with of classified documents and conceivable obstruction of justice.

