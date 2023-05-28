Examining the SEC’s eight- or nine-game conference schedule conundrum entering this week’s spring meetings





A couple of years again, coaches and athletic administrators stirred up a hurricane over value of attendance at the annual SEC spring meetings. The concept that one athlete from Auburn may obtain a federal-government-regulated few hundred bucks extra every year than an athlete from Alabama was once a topic of shock and scandal at the time. However, these days it is merely a part of the scholarship package deal, and in the grand scheme of items, it is not a major factor.

Now, at this 12 months’s SEC spring meetings, it seems that that the factor of discussion will likely be extra keen on the exact play on the box. Representatives from all 14 groups plus Texas and Oklahoma (which can formally sign up for the conference in the upcoming season) will accumulate on Tuesday in Destin, Florida, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort to talk about whether or not or to not upload a 9th conference recreation starting in 2024. The explanation why for this dialogue is that growth is coming near on July 1 of that 12 months, and the conference desires to verify a aggressive outlook and really feel.

There are two choices on the table- both an eight-recreation SEC schedule with one everlasting opponent and 7 rotating fighters, or a nine-game SEC schedule with 3 everlasting fighters and 6 rotating ones. Although the nine-game style was once first of all regarded as perhaps, toughen for it sort of feels to be diminishing. Although the SEC’s present schedule is composed of 8 conference video games with separate East and West divisions since 1991, the plan for the long term is to transport ahead working with out divisions.

In each eight- and nine-game schedules, each SEC program will face different conference fighters no less than two times (house and away) over 4 years, which is development since some groups underneath the present style have no longer noticed every different house and away in a decade. Additionally, the two most sensible groups in the prolonged league will compete in the SEC Championship Game, which raises a brand new factor of the way expanded cornbread servings for the South will likely be made up our minds. The resolution will turn out to be much more important with the added force of a three-division 12-team playoff.

Most in the league would in finding it more difficult to win an extra SEC recreation than a fourth non-conference matchup. Unbalanced schedules are every other worry, as some groups could have a more difficult everlasting opponent than others underneath the eight-recreation slate. On the different hand, with a nine-game schedule, groups will play 5 away conference video games and best 4 at house each different 12 months. This further house recreation will likely be price hundreds of thousands in price tag gross sales.

Traditional neutral-site rivalries like Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida), Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas), and Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Dallas) cut back the house recreation schedule for one staff in every recreation every year. Additionally, some SEC systems like Florida (vs. Florida State), Georgia (vs. Georgia Tech), Kentucky (vs. Louisville), and South Carolina (vs. Clemson) play annual non-conference contention video games towards ACC fighters. If the SEC comes to a decision to play 9 league video games, those video games would possibly pass away. Furthermore, bowl eligibility for some groups like Vanderbilt might be at risk since the SEC is normally assured to win a countrywide championship ahead of the identify recreation is performed.

The factor of a 9th conference recreation is a contentious one in the SEC as the resolution impacts nearly each side of the conference. Coaches have other perspectives on it- Alabama trainer Nick Saban has lengthy been partial to 9 video games because it lets in for enjoying a whole Power Five schedule, whilst



