Ex-USC AD Mike Bohn created ‘toxic’ work environment during time at Cincinnati, per report





Damning new main points have emerged concerning the relating to habits of former USC athletic director Mike Bohn following his unexpected resignation on May 21. According to a long report via The Athletic, Bohn created a poisonous work environment at his former employer, the University of Cincinnati, the place he served as athletic director ahead of shifting to USC. The report comprises first-hand accounts and supporting paperwork that element two separate investigations introduced via the University of Cincinnati’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Access Office of Gender, Equity & Inclusion simply 10 days ahead of Bohn used to be appointed because the AD at USC on Oct. 29, 2019.

The first investigation concerned about a chain of racially insensitive feedback made via Bohn that led to misery. He reportedly made disrespectful feedback about Cincinnati President Neville G. Pinto’s race and advised Black senior affiliate AD Karen Hatcher to “be careful with diverse pools” when it got here to hiring. When Hatcher complained a few loss of minorities being promoted, Bohn advised a White male worker that she “pulled the race card.” He additionally allegedly advised a Black male and previous CFO at Cincinnati that Hatcher used to be “only successful in athletics because she is an African American woman.”

The 2d investigation, carried out at the similar time, centered at the total local weather and tradition of the athletics division. According to the report, the University of Cincinnati said that Bohn had dedicated a possible violation of coverage however didn’t suggest any motion be taken as he had already left for USC.

Bohn’s control taste additionally raised considerations at USC, the place he made irrelevant remarks concerning the look of feminine workers, together with their weight, get dressed, and hair. He skipped a number of essential conferences and occasions, which additionally resulted in worry about his control.

Multiple former or present USC workers expressed considerations about Bohn’s control during a up to date top-to-bottom overview of the athletic division carried out via an exterior company. USC President Carol L. Folt later introduced that the college had carried out an intensive overview of the athletic division and used to be dedicated to making sure they’d the correct management in position to succeed in their objectives.

Bohn had in the past served as athletic director at Colorado from 2005-13, the place he oversaw the Buffaloes’ transfer from the Big 12 to the Pac-12. He had additionally served because the AD at Idaho (1998-2003) and San Diego State (2003-05).



