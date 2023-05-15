Ex-Ravens tight end Nick Boyle trying out with Steelers, but at new position: ‘Let’s do it. It’s not a joke’

Nick Boyle, a longtime tight end for the Baltimore Ravens and a present NFL loose agent, is embarking on a new occupation trail. The 30-year-old athlete is trying out for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the vital Ravens’ AFC North opponents, as a lengthy snapper. The Steelers introduced this on Friday.

According to The Athletic, Boyle began transitioning from a tight end to a lengthy snapper right through the 2022 season. Boyle’s skill as a lengthy snapper earned him a scholarship be offering at Delaware sooner than he entered the NFL. He was once additionally noticed practising as a lengthy snapper at Maryland’s Pro Day previous this 12 months.

In gentle of his new project, Boyle has emphasised his seriousness about making the location transfer. “Let’s go do it. It’s not a joke. That’s not what I want it to look like, because it’s not,” he mentioned in an interview printed by means of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Boyle additionally shared a few of his unconventional preparation tactics, together with practising his lengthy snapping talents by means of snapping to a Fisher Price basketball hoop in his driveway. “My wife didn’t want to catch the balls. I hit [the backboard] sometimes. Sometimes, it goes in the road,” he mentioned.

As a fifth-round select within the 2015 NFL Draft, Boyle has spent his whole occupation with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 121 passes and 4 touchdowns in his first six seasons with the group. However, he best stuck one move up to now two seasons after being sidelined with an harm and taking part in in simply 12 video games within the earlier season.

The place of a lengthy snapper is an got talent, similar to kickers and punters. Good lengthy snappers may have a protected task place, because of there being a low provide of professional gamers. This was once demonstrated in Cincinnati right through Week 1 of the 2022 season, the place a ignored point-after strive by means of Evan McPherson ended in a loss by means of the Bengals. This was once blamed on Mitchell Wilcox, a backup tight end who struggled with dealing with the group’s long-snapping tasks after Clark Harris was once injured.

Given the minimum collection of lengthy snappers within the NFL, Boyle’s revel in as a tight end and his new place alternate will have to draw in passion from different groups, particularly on this dry duration of loose company.